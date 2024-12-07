Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $13.86

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.36. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

