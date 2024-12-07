Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $287.16

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.16.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danaher by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.