Analysts Set Expectations for BNS Q2 Earnings

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $57.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.45%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.