Analysts Set Expectations for High Tide FY2024 Earnings

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

High Tide Stock Performance

CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.93 million.

