Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

