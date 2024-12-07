Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$62.32

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at C$54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

