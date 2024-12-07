Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $4.58

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Shares of TPIC opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $7,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

