Analysts Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $57.20

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Viper Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.