Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $92.11

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,617,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,048,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,098,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,501,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,392,658,000 after buying an additional 1,480,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.