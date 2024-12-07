Analyzing Agritech Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FBER) & WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Agritech Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Get Agritech Worldwide alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Agritech Worldwide and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agritech Worldwide N/A N/A N/A WK Kellogg 2.50% 33.41% 5.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agritech Worldwide and WK Kellogg”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agritech Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WK Kellogg $2.76 billion 0.64 $110.00 million $0.78 26.14

Analyst Recommendations

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Agritech Worldwide.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agritech Worldwide and WK Kellogg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agritech Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63

WK Kellogg has a consensus price target of $18.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.43%. Given Agritech Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agritech Worldwide is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Agritech Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Agritech Worldwide on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agritech Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Agritech Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritech Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.