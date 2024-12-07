Analyzing e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -43.85% -1,598.11% -37.15% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $828.08 million 0.00 -$275.83 million ($774.00) -0.01 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and e.Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26,072.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365,566.20%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than e.Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

e.Digital beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

