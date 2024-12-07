Analyzing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and OptimumBank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 2.58 $284.28 million $1.58 13.44 OptimumBank $39.23 million 1.29 $6.28 million $1.32 3.79

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fulton Financial and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. OptimumBank has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given OptimumBank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 16.37% 11.33% 1.05% OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31%

Summary

Fulton Financial beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

