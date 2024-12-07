Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 945.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 455,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

