Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Stock

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52.
IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 158.95%. As a group, analysts predict that IGC Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IGC Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133,142 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.
