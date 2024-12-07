Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AY stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 306.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

