ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ATS were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ATS by 91.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ATS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ATS by 153.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ATS by 121.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

