Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,447 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.45% of Autohome worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ATHM opened at $28.19 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Autohome

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.