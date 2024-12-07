Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

AX opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

