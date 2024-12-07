B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of NNN REIT FY2024 Earnings

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NNN REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NNN REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NNN REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.49 on Friday. NNN REIT has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 290,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

