Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 373710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.50 ($4.42).

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.