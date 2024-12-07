Barclays Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $100.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Five Below Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $42,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

