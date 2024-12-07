BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Banco Bradesco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 1.87 $14.21 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $39.41 billion N/A $2.85 billion $0.26 7.27

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 7.43% 10.17% 0.86%

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats BEO Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, home, construction, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; home enhancement loan programs; Internet banking and bill payment services; business sweep and banking services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

