BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

