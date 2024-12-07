BMO Capital Markets Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $20.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

