BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 7,783 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Ambarella worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,404.70. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,356 shares of company stock valued at $859,210. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

