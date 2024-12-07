BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 75,721 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Marten Transport worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,627,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after purchasing an additional 303,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Marten Transport by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,379.64. The trade was a 6.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

