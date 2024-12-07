BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 8,702 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after buying an additional 815,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,644,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. This represents a 49.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $1,167,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,428,541.16. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

