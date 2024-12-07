BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Masimo were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Masimo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.47. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

