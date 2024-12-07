BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 27,313 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

