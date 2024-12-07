BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 15,465 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

