Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $75.55 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYD
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,330,269.45. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $10,540,944. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.