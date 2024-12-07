Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brady alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 753,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brady by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after buying an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 82,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. This represents a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.