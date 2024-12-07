Brokerages Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Target Price at $117.00

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atkore will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atkore by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

