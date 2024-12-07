Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $75.60

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

