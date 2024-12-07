Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $12.83

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $138,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $20,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a current ratio of 277.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $787.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

