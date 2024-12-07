Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $140.59

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Natera Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $175.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,135,977.44. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,976 shares of company stock valued at $21,119,238. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

