Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $506.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Saia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Saia by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $515.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.86 and a 200 day moving average of $450.06. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

