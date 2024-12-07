Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $28.96

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Sirius XM Trading Up 4.6 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -17.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 35.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 139.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

