Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) PT at $94.56

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SCCO opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

