Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $71.09

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
