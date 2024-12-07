Brokers Set Expectations for AutoNation FY2024 Earnings

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $16.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.87. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.19. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

