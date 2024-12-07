C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

