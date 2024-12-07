Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canaan traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 5,628,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,655,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.24.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
