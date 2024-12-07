Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$142.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$136.10.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$132.75 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15. The stock has a market cap of C$45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.64.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

