Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

