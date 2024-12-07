Capstone Copper FY2024 EPS Estimate Increased by Cormark

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CS. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.77.

View Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.6 %

CS opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$5.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,079 shares of company stock worth $12,525,254 over the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.