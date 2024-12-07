Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAH opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

