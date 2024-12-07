CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) & Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Critical Contrast

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) and Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCL Industries and Mayr-Melnhof Karton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Mayr-Melnhof Karton N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 10.08 Mayr-Melnhof Karton N/A N/A N/A $6.35 12.60

This table compares CCL Industries and Mayr-Melnhof Karton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayr-Melnhof Karton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CCL Industries and Mayr-Melnhof Karton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mayr-Melnhof Karton 0 0 0 0 0.00

CCL Industries presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.95%. Given CCL Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Dividends

CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mayr-Melnhof Karton pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mayr-Melnhof Karton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

CCL Industries beats Mayr-Melnhof Karton on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. The Avery segment supplies labels, specialty converted media, and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores, and e-commerce retailers. The Checkpoint segment engages in developing radio frequency and radio frequency identification-based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions for the retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment supplies biaxially oriented polypropylene films to customers in the pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Germany, Austria, and internationally. It operates through two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recycling fibers; and virgin fiber based cartonboard, as well as offers kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. This segment primarily serves printing businesses in the fragmented folding carton industry. The MM Packaging segment processes cartonboard into folding cartons primarily for food industry, as well as for other consumer goods industries. This segment also provides leaflets and labels. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG was founded in 1950 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

