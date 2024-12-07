Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 253.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

