Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $443,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.
Amdocs Price Performance
DOX stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
